Neil Warnock Insists Premier League Transfers Will Not Be Affected by Brexit in Scathing Rant

January 13, 2019

Neil Warnock has insisted that Brexit will not affect Premier League clubs signing players from abroad, before launching a scathing assessment of the government's handling of recent Brexit negotiations.

There have been some suggestions that British clubs will find it more difficult to strike deals for players playing across the continent once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union,.

However, when asked if Brexit will have a potential impact on future transfers, the Cardiff manager dismissed the idea stating, as per Wales Online: "I think any transfer window's difficult for me. Not just this one.


"I don't think the chairman has ever worked so hard to get me players and the chief executive. It's so difficult and it stuck out like a sore thumb.

"I think once the country knows what they're doing and we get an agreement and move on, I think it will be straightforward [to sign players]."

Warnock then when on to launch a tirade against the government's handling of the situation, stating that it needs to be resolved sooner rather than later - not just with regards to football, but also for the supposed benefit of the British public.

"But I don't know why politicians don't do what the country wanted if I'm honest," he added. "They had a referendum and now we see politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it.

"Why did we have a referendum in the first bloody place? I can't wait to get out if I'm honest. I think we'll be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect. To hell with the rest of the world. Football-wise as well."

