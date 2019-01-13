Paulo Dybala Admits He Would Love to Reunite With Paul Pogba Amid Rumours of Man Utd Exit

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has admitted that he would love to play with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba once again.

Pogba's happiness has been the subject of much debate since the start of the season. Clashes with former manager Jose Mourinho prompted rumours of an imminent return to Juventus, with whom Pogba spent four years between 2012 and 2016. Even though his form has improved following Mourinho's departure, the links between Pogba and Juventus remain.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In an interview with French outlet Telefoot, Dybala confessed he would be interested in a reunion with Pogba.

He said: “I’d always like to play with someone of [Pogba's] level. Whatever decision he makes, I always wish him the best of luck."

He then went on to discuss teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has helped Juventus to the top of the Serie A this season.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

He said: “Everyone knows how important Cristiano Ronaldo is for us and what he represents for our opponents too. He gives everything, whether it’s in training or a match situation, and also sets a good example for youngsters.





“I’d say Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are on the same level. As for the future, Neymar and above all Kylian Mbappé have what it takes to match them.

“As for myself, I have changed my style of play recently and learned so much by working with great champions. It’s quite a mature and experienced squad in Turin, but that really helps a young player like me, because you learn and absorb their mentality.”

TF-Images/GettyImages

Finally, Dybala went on to discuss his side's Champions League aspirations. The Italian side will face Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, and Dybala admitted that the draw has not been kind to Juventus.

He added: “The Champions League is the main objective for us this season and we’ll do everything we can to win it. Atletico Madrid are, along with Liverpool, the worst side we could’ve picked in the draw.”