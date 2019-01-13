Unai Emery Laments Missed Opportunity to Keep Pace With Top Four After Arsenal Defeat to West Ham

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

Unai Emery conceded that his side suffered a ‘bad’ result as Arsenal slipped to a 1-0 defeat away to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat at the London Stadium meant that Arsenal have now gone five away games in the league without a win, having lost three of those matches. Saturday’s defeat was the latest setback to the Gunners’ hopes of making up ground on the top four.

Declan Rice’s second half strike was enough to seal a stunning win for the home side, and Emery admitted after the match, as quoted by Arsenal’s official website: “I think the result is a bad one.

“We lost a great opportunity to take three points and get closer to Chelsea and the other top-four teams. But we lost. We wanted to do a better match but we couldn’t control the match like we wanted to.

“Looking at the chances in the 90 minutes for them and us, I think maybe the result is not what we deserved. In the gameplan, in the control, we need to improve our ideas. We could not do that.

“We didn’t concede a lot of chances but we conceded metres on the pitch and these metres gave them a lot of corners. From one corner, they scored, and then the match changed.

“We needed to attack more and better but today, defensively we needed to work well. We created chances but it wasn’t enough to win.

“Maybe in the first 20 minutes when we created some chances, that was the moment where we thought we could win the match, but then after it was difficult because we didn’t impose all the things we wanted.”

Emery’s side must move on quickly from suffering defeat to West Ham on Saturday, as Arsenal host Chelsea in a huge Premier League clash in the race for the top four next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)