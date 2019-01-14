11 of the Most Interesting Stats From the Weekend Action in the Premier League

The Premier League was full of drama, excitement and talking points as usual this weekend, with Liverpool putting the pressure of Manchester City to catch them, Arsenal being beaten, and Manchester United continuing their fine run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Powered by Opta, here's a look at 11 of the most interesting stats from Saturday and Sunday...

Burnley have become the first Premier League side to score at least two goals in a match without having a single shot on target since the start of the 2003/04 campaign.





Bizarrely, Burnley still managed to beat a hapless Fulham this weekend despite not managing to register a single shot on target during the game. The Clarets' 2-1 victory came courtesy of own goals from Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi, both in the first half.

Rhys Healey played his second Premier League match for Cardiff City - four years and 246 days after playing his first against Chelsea in May 2014.





Prior to getting on the pitch against Huddersfield on Saturday, Healey might have been forgiven for thinking he would never Premier League football again. Between his two appearances nearly five years apart, he was loaned to Colchester, Dundee, Newport, Torquay and MK Dons.

Crystal Palace have lost six of their 11 home Premier League matches this season (W2 D3), only one fewer than they lost during the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign (7).





Roy Hodgson has a fine record as a Premier League manager and Crystal Palace were tipped to do well ahead of the season. But things just haven't worked out for the Eagles, with Saturday's home defeat against an inconsistent Watford their sixth of the season.

Southampton have won two of Ralph Hasenhüttl's four away games in the Premier League (D1 L1), as many victories on the road in the competition as in Mark Hughes' full tenure at the club (P12 W2 D3 L7).





It is more than just new manager syndrome at Southampton under Hasenhüttl, who has so far overseen a significant turnaround in the club's fortunes with the same group of players. It begs the question, just how poor was former boss Mark Hughes?

After scoring six goals in his first nine Premier League appearances for Everton, Richarlison has scored just three goals in his last 11 games in the competition.





Following a club record transfer from Watford that raised plenty of eyebrows, Richarlison appears to be having a similar season with Everton after an electric start has disappointingly faded. He had an effort cleared off the line as the Toffees beat Bournemouth on Sunday.

Newcastle's total of 18 points from their opening 22 matches is their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1988/89 campaign (17 points), with the Magpies going on to be relegated under manager Jim Smith.





Beaten by Chelsea this weekend, it says a lot that in term of points Newcastle are currently worse off than they were at this stage of the season than they were in 2008/09 and 2015/16 when they were relegated. They just have to hope there are three worse teams come May.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has both scored (10) and assisted (10) at least 10 goals in league games this season - the only other player within the top five European Leagues to have also done so in 2018/19 is Barcelona's Lionel Messi (16 goals, 10 assists).





Hazard assisted Chelsea's winner over Newcastle and the Belgian's world class credentials are shining through this season. The worry for those at Stamford Bridge is that he is still yet to commit his future to the club and could leave at the end of the season.

Arsenal have taken just two points from their last five away Premier League games (W0 D2 L3) – they won 13 in the five away games prior to this run (W4 D1 L0). They are also one of three teams yet to lead at half-time in an away Premier League match this season.





Arsenal's away record still leaves a lot to be desired. The weekend's defeat at the hands of a West Ham side that contained a Samir Nasri coming back to the Premier League to haunt his old club has left the Gunners six point adrift of the top four.

Tottenham have lost consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since May 2015. They have also lost four home league games this season - double the amount they'd lost at home in their previous two Premier League campaigns combined (2).





With Spurs seemingly no longer able to rely on 'Fortress Wembley', they may be glad to see the back of the national stadium whenever they finally get into their new home. But it won't be until March at the earliest. Even then, the continuity of staying put until summer may be preferable.

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 53% of Man Utd's 15 Premier League goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge (four goals, four assists).





Whether he simply didn't want to play for Jose Mourinho or the Portuguese was asking for something different, Paul Pogba, who assisted United's winner against Spurs, has been performing at a whole new level ever since Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford last month.

Liverpool have 57 points from 22 Premier League games this season; in English top-flight history, only Preston (58 in 1888/89), Tottenham (59 in 1960/61), Chelsea (61 in 2005/06) and Manchester City (62 in 2017/18) have ever had more at this stage when adjusting to three points for a win.





According to the numbers, this season's Liverpool team, who were able to grind out a 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday with another Mohamed Salah, is one of the best that English league football has ever seen in 130 years. They can only blame themselves if they don't win the title.

Reigning champions Manchester City complete the action for this matchweek when they host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in Monday night's game.