Arsenal's Loan Move for Denis Suarez Linked With the Fate of Chelsea's Alvaro Morata

Arsenal's pursuit of Denis Suarez has taken another twist, as the deal may now rely on the transfer dealings of Chelsea with Barcelona.

Despite their limited transfer funds, Arsenal still seem intent on acquiring Suarez this January on loan. However it seems that if the deal is to go through Chelsea will have to send out-of-form striker Alvaro Morata to the Spanish giants.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Mirror are reporting that Arsenal's move to bring in the Spanish midfielder this winter may now be hinging on the Chelsea forward, a target of Barcelona who want a back up striker and have identified the 26-year-old as their man.

If Barca can bring in Morata, it seems they would be willing to let Suarez go in order to open up a place in the squad for their newly acquired player.

This latest story breaks in light of Unai Emery's comments last week which confirmed to the public the only deals Arsenal will be pursuing in the current window are loans.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The news has left the club in dialogue over Suarez and his current club. Whilst the 25-year-old is seemingly keen to link up with his former Seville manager over in England, Barca are less willing to see the move go through.

La Blaugrana would be more open to a move if an immediate transfer fee was tabled by Arsenal, but of course the current offer is just for a loan deal. However, there are talks that it could ultimately be a loan move with a view to a permanent switch in the summer, with a reported fee of £18m being touted.