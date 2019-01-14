Diego Simeone Jubilant After Levante Victory Secures 250th Win as Atletico Madrid Manager

Diego Simeone was left elated after celebrating a 250th win as manager in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.

Following a frustrating opening hour, in which they lost defender Stefan Savic to injury as well as having a goal disallowed, Antoine Griezmann's second half penalty claimed a vital three points to keep the pace on leaders Barcelona - whilst extending the Los Rojiblancos unbeaten league run to 16 games.

After seeing his side close in on maximum points, the Argentine couldn't hide his emotions at the full time whistle.

Speaking post match as quoted by Marca, Simeone said: "Today I wanted to go and hug them because they made a great collective effort. When some guys give you everything like they did today, it makes me emotional.

"It was one of our best displays this season, along with (the 2-0 win over) Borussia Dortmund. We always were looking to take the game to our opponents and kept pressing high. We had to overcome the ruled out goal and Savic's injury and we reset ourselves, against a very good team."

Ahead of a critical period for Atletico that sees them play league rivals Real Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League in February, Simeone was particularly delighted with the performances of some of his fringe players, including winger Vitolo.

The Spaniard has had limited playing time following a series of injuries but proved a constant threat throughout - notably playing a hand in the game's decisive goal.

He added: "Vitolo came with the right enthusiasm and optimism to be able to perform. The coach and injuries didn't affect him; he continued working and working to improve and the coach goes off that, I don't have to compromise with anyone.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"He gave us a break in the middle of the pitch going forward which only Griezmann does; he gave us many solutions. When he plays well, he provides a lot of chances.

"Let's hope he finds consistency and stays strong for what's ahead."