Everton Prepared to Sell Midfielder Idrissa Gueye If PSG Meet €30m Asking Price

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Idrissa Gana Gueye as their new defensive midfielder and will bid €30m to prise him away from Everton.

The French champions are resigned to losing Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season, and a a result, have decided that the Frenchman will not play for the club again following his refusal to sign a new contract.

That means that PSG want to sign a replacement in the January transfer window, and it was reported on Sunday morning that they had entered into negotiations with Everton about signing Gueye this month.

It was also said that PSG were only willing to offer €30m for Gueye, while Everton were demanding a fee between €40m and €45m. However, L'Equipe is now reporting that Everton may be convinced to part with Gueye for just €30m.





There appears to be some substance to these rumours, with the report claiming that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel met with Gueye last Wednesday.

Furthermore, they were joined by agent Pini Zahavi, who has been brought in by PSG to help the deal go through. Zahavi will also help Everton to identify replacements for Gueye in an effort to sweeten the pill.

Gueye played five seasons in Ligue 1 with Lille before moving to the Premier League in 2015. He spent one year at Aston Villa before Everton snapped him up, and he is now into his third season at Goodison Park.





It would be a surprise if PSG were to sign the 29-year-old Gueye as their next holding midfielder, rather than a more expensive but younger option like Frenkie de Jong or Tanguy Ndombele.





However, this may simply be a stop-gap option until next summer, when those sorts of players will become more readily available.