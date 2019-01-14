Ex-Real President Claims Florentino Perez Drove Zinedine Zidane Out With Transfer Plans

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon claims that his successor, Florentino Perez, was to blame for Zinedine Zidane's resignation at the end of last season.

Zidane left his position in May after winning a third consecutive Champions League title. Two months later, Cristiano Ronaldo also left the Bernabeu to sign for Juventus.

Calderon claims that Perez's insistence on selling Ronaldo instead of Gareth Bale, with whom Zidane did not get along, was one of the main reasons why the Frenchman resigned.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

"Zidane made it very clear when he decided to leave the club," said Calderon, quoted by Sport. "He insisted on keeping Cristiano and transferring Bale, and the president did completely the opposite.

"Zidane also wanted to sign some players and transfer others -- apart from Bale -- but he didn't get [his wishes], so he decided to leave. And he was right."

Predictably, Real Madrid have struggled without Ronaldo. They sacked Zidane's replacement Julen Lopetegui after just 14 games in charge, and they are now ten points off the pace in La Liga.

Calderon believes it is not just Ronaldo's goals which are missed.

"The point with Cristiano was not only that he scored 50 goals per season but also that he was a leader," added Calderon.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"He could help team-mates. He was always encouraging them to play better, to train more.

"For me, that is the main problem -- not only the loss of his goals but Cristiano's behaviour, his attitude."

Ronaldo averaged more than one goal per game over the course of nine seasons at Real Madrid, and his prolific record has continued since he moved to Serie A, with 14 league goals for his new club so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)