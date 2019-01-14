​Gary Neville Reveals What He Told Jamie Carragher Privately About Liverpool Title Charge

Gary Neville has revealed he told Jamie Carragher in private that he believes Liverpool can win the Premier League the title this season.

The Sky Sports pundit Neville has publicly insisted all season that Manchester City are the strong favourites to retain their Premier League crown. However, he has now admitted he sees the contest as a true two-horse race.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: “It’s going to be Liverpool or City – they’re well in front – I don’t know who’s going to win it. I said City publicly at the start of the season and I’ve always said City on Monday Night Football when I’ve been asked.

“But privately to Carragher in the green room, I’ve been saying: ‘Your lot can win this. Your lot are capable of winning this – they look like a team that can do it. And they can."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He added: We don’t know who’s going to win it, we haven’t a clue, it really looks like it’s 50/50 but we’ve got a title race on our hands and City have got to win on Monday night. They have to win.”





The game he refers to is Manchester City's clash with Wolves on Monday night. The Citizens go into the game seven points behind league leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand. If they can claim all three points they'll be just four points from top, having played 22 games this season.