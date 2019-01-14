Graeme Souness Slams Mike Dean for Failure to Send Paul Pogba Off After 'Over the Ball' Challenge

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Graeme Souness has publicly criticised Mike Dean for his decision not to send off Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after a nasty looking challenge on Tottenham star Dele Alli.

France international Pogba was booked for the tackle during the 1-0 victory on Sunday and Souness, who has a history of criticising Pogba, made it clear he did not agree with Dean's decision.

“I think it’s a red card,” Souness told Sky Sports. “There wasn’t one ounce of doubt in my mind he’s gone over the ball to do him.”

The incident occurred as the game neared the final ten minutes, with the Frenchman's foot going over the ball and catching Dele Alli high on the knee. Souness felt as though Pogba had put the challenge in on the Spurs' man with malicious intent.

He added: "You step over it, you use your strength to keep the player away, but look where the ball is, look where the foot is."

Manchester United were already 1-0 up after a swift counter attack put the visitors ahead, a fine finish across the goal from Marcus Rashford after Pogba set him free with a through ball from inside his own half just before the interval.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Mike Dean, who has been one of the Premier League's more controversial officials down the years, fell under further criticism from the former Liverpool captain.


He added: "If that referee doesn’t see that as a red card, he sees it as a foul, he sees it as a yellow card, then he knows nothing about football, the referee."


The second half all but belonged to Tottenham, but David de Gea was at his finest with yet another gargantuan performance to keep Spurs at bay. 

Despite the constant pressure, United defended resolutely and effectively, something that would have been much harder to do had Pogba been sent off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)