Huddersfield Linked With Move for Stoke Forward and Former Barcelona Star Bojan Krkic

Huddersfield have been linked with a shock move for Stoke City's out-of-favour forward Bojan Krkic in the January transfer window.

The Terriers find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League table with 11 points, scoring just 13 goals in their 22 games this season.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

Alan Nixon, a reporter for The Sun, has revealed that David Wagner's side are 'back in' for the former Barcelona star in January as they look to address their striking woes.





Nixon tweeted : " Huddersfield - back in for Bojan at Stoke. But will he fancy the move right now?"





The 28-year-old has featured 15 times across all competitions this season for the Potters, having spent the previous two years on loan at FSV Mainz 05 and Alaves respectively.

Bojan Krkic was fit and available today but did not make Stoke’s squad at Shrewsbury. Has played 28 minutes since October 23. Very weird considering Stoke badly under-performing. #scfc — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) January 5, 2019

The forward has failed to make an appearance at the Bet365 Stadium since late November, with former Stoke boss Gary Rowett seemingly side-lining the Spaniard.

However, after the appointment of more attack-minded coach Nathan Jones, it is unclear whether Bojan could make a surprise breakthrough back into Stoke's first-team plans.

My first thought on Nathan Jones to Stoke is that he may be a good person to get the best out of Bojan, which is why the EFL is >>>>> — George Elek (@GeorgeElek) January 9, 2019

Speaking about the Spain international as well as Moritz Bauer's futures, Jones told the Stoke Sentinel : "If they buy into what we do, they have futures here.

"I've seen them and both will fit into how we play, so it will be entirely down to them and how they adapt and what they want to do.

"In terms of how we want to play, Moritz fits that style, and so does Bojan.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We are very excited to have those type of players there, it's good competition throughout the squad, which is key if we are to drive the club forward.

