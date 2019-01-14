Joe Cole Explains How He Persuaded Eden Hazard to Sign for Chelsea Over Manchester Clubs in 2012

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has revealed how he helped to convince Eden Hazard to sign for the Blues in 2012, explaining that he feels his eventual decision to choose Chelsea stems from a chat they had when playing together for Lille.

Cole joined Lille on loan from Liverpool in 2011, when a 21-year-old Hazard's star was shining brighter than ever and he looked certain to move on to bigger things.

Currently working as a coach for Chelsea after making 280 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2010, Cole says he was able to sell the Belgian on the Stamford Bridge side, with the ease of access from London to his home in Belgium playing a key role.

"It was at the time when we were playing together at Lille, when Manchester United and Manchester City were courting him. Every big team wanted him," Cole told BT Sport, via their YouTube channel.

"We had some chats about his future, and I just asked him if he'd thought about Chelsea, and he intimated that they were interested. I said 'I think it's for you.'

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

"I explained that he'd settle in well in London, and I said 'if you get a bit homesick, you can just jump on the train, and you're back in Brussels in five minutes.'

"I think it all played into his decision, and he fell in love with the club and he fell in love with London. I think his family is very settled, and it's worked out for him."

If Hazard's on-field exploits are anything to go by, then it certainly seems as if things have worked out for the best.

Warren Little/GettyImages

He's scored 101 goals in 327 games for the Blues, counting two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Europa League among his list of honours in his seven years in London.