Liverpool Edging Closer to Signing Unsettled Red Bull Salzburg Striker Moanes Dabour

Liverpool are moving closer to adding even more attacking firepower to their squad, with the Reds reportedly set to table a bid for Red Bull Salzburg forward Moanes Dabour.

The 27-year-old Israeli international could be brought in by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as he looks to guide the club to their first league title since 1990, with the club currently sitting at the top of the table and only having lost one game this season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A move for Dabour seems to be edging closer, with the Daily Star reporting that the Reds may be looking to table a bid of £22m to secure the signature of the striker.

Dabour has experience of winning league titles during his time in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, as his 22 goals fired the club to the Austrian Bundesliga title in 2017/18. Dabour has nine goals in Salzburg's 18 games of their current league campaign as the side look to win their sixth consecutive league championship.

Klopp has suggested that he is not actively seeking new players to add to his squad, though he will make a move if a good opportunity to sign the right player is presented.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Dabour could fill a gap vacated by Dominic Solanke, who left the Reds for Bournemouth earlier this transfer window. It is also unclear as to whether Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi still have futures with the Merseyside club.

The rumours around a move for Dabour to Anfield have also been fuelled further by the striker revealing his ambition to depart Red Bull Salzburg for a new challenge. Dabour is quoted by Estadio Deportivo as saying: "I'm going to leave Salzburg in the next few days."