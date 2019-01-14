Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails David De Gea as One of Man Utd's Greatest Ever After Spurs Masterclass

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed David De Gea as one of the club's finest ever goalkeepers after the Spaniard was in inspired form during United's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

In a game which was full of chances, it was United who took the lead shortly before half-time, as Marcus Rashford finished off an excellent counter attack to leave Hugo Lloris helpless. The hosts threw everything they had at United in the second half, but found themselves unable to beat De Gea, who made countless stunning saves to earn his side the win.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer praised the impact of De Gea in goal. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I've said it many times, though, we've got the best goalkeeper in the world.





"Obviously when you make 11 saves it is a top performance, but even so, two of them were top saves. The rest you would expect David to make, they were more about concentration and being in the right position.

"We've had some great goalkeepers at this club and I think he's challenging both Edwin and Peter for the number one spot historically."

He continued, per BBC Sport: “We could have scored a few as well but we had a good back four and De Gea in behind them was unbelievable.





“When you have pace up front and Jesse Lingard is so clever in between the lines the goal was great – it was something we worked on.

“We created enough chances to put the game away on the break, but if you don’t score you will be under pressure. We defended fantastically.

“De Gea – he should have held a couple! I’ve played with a few fantastic goalkeepers, we have a tradition of having them and he has grown and grown, he deserves that man of the match today.

“You expect to win every single game at United. You won’t, but you must go in thinking that. That’s the mentality of this group.”

The result moves United level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table. They are now just six points away from the top four, and will be keen to build on this momentum when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Saturday.