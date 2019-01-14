Santos have confirmed that they have asked Real Madrid whether they can keep hold of Los Blancos-bound Rodrygo until the end of 2019.

The Brazilian midfielder signed for the reigning Champions League holders last June, but FIFA regulations prevented him from moving to Spain until after his 18th birthday.

It was agreed at the time that he would therefore remain at Santos until this summer, but now the Brazil club's president has revealed he has asked Madrid representatives whether they could delay his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Brazilian channel TV Gazeta (via Diario AS), Jose Carlos Peres said: "We've put in the request to Real Madrid and we're waiting for their thoughts.

"It's still a little early, but we did it now to be on the safe side."

Last month, new Santos coach and former Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli expressed his belief that he felt the young starlet would aid his development if he remained at Urbano Caldeira Stadium.

Speaking at his unveiling, Sampaoli said (via Sport): "I think that, for the good of his career, it'd be best if Rodrygo spent a couple more years establishing himself here.

"For his good and for mine; it's not up to me though."

The midfielder has yet to link-up with his new manager at Santos as he currently finds himself on international duty with the Brazil U-20 side ahead of the beginning of the South American Under-20 Championship on Thursday.