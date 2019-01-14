Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could reportedly be out for at least a month after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to Manchester United, according to The Guardian.

Kane was injured during added-time towards the end of regulation in the match when he was brought down by Manchester United defender Phil Jones. Kane gingerly exited the contest.

Per The Guardian, Kane's ankle is too swollen for Spurs to properly examine, however, he expects to be absent for at least four weeks. The English national has a history of ankle problems, having been sidelined seven weeks in 2016.

Kane's 14 goals in Premier League action are currently tied for most scored this season within England's top flight. The 25-year-old has also tallied six goals in cup action.

If Kane were to be held out for a significant period of time, he could miss several key fixtures for Tottenham, which is currently third in the Premier League standings. On Jan. 24, Spurs will face Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Borussia Dortmund will visit on February 13 for the first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. Four Premier League matches and a fourth-round FA Cup tilt with Crystal Palace are also upcoming.

In addition to Kane's absence, Tottenham will have to make do without forward Son Heung-min, who will leave the club to join the South Korean national team at the Asian Cup. Son, who's scored eight league goals for Spurs this season, could be away from the English side until the end of January.