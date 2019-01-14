Report: Tottenham's Harry Kane (Ankle) Could Be Out for at Least a Month

Kane was injured during Spurs' 1–0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
January 14, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could reportedly be out for at least a month after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to Manchester United, according to The Guardian.

Kane was injured during added-time towards the end of regulation in the match when he was brought down by Manchester United defender Phil Jones. Kane gingerly exited the contest.

Per The Guardian, Kane's ankle is too swollen for Spurs to properly examine, however, he expects to be absent for at least four weeks. The English national has a history of ankle problems, having been sidelined seven weeks in 2016.

Kane's 14 goals in Premier League action are currently tied for most scored this season within England's top flight. The 25-year-old has also tallied six goals in cup action.

If Kane were to be held out for a significant period of time, he could miss several key fixtures for Tottenham, which is currently third in the Premier League standings. On Jan. 24, Spurs will face Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Borussia Dortmund will visit on February 13 for the first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. Four Premier League matches and a fourth-round FA Cup tilt with Crystal Palace are also upcoming.

In addition to Kane's absence, Tottenham will have to make do without forward Son Heung-min, who will leave the club to join the South Korean national team at the Asian Cup. Son, who's scored eight league goals for Spurs this season, could be away from the English side until the end of January.

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)