Tottenham's Mousa Dembele Travels to Hong Kong in Preparation for Move to Beijing Guoan

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

It has been reported that Mousa Dembele is ready to complete his exit from Tottenham Hotspur after flying out of the country to finalise his move to the Chinese Super League.

With just six months left on his contract at Spurs, the 31-year-old is set to join Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in a transfer believed to be in the region of £11m.

The story comes football.london, who claim Dembele has flown to Hong Kong from Heathrow to sign the new contract and officially seal his departure.

It's believed that Tottenham were happy to sanction the deal in January as it allows them to claim a transfer fee for the Belgian. Had they kept him until the end of the season he would have been able to leave for free in the summer.

The move makes sense for the player as Dembele was looking to move to a less physical league to help extend a career which has been disrupted by injuries in recent seasons. His farewell will see him leave north London having spent almost  six and a half years at Tottenham, making 180 league appearances during that time.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The same report quotes Pochettino's praise of the talented midfielder from last season: "I always say to him, ‘Mousa, when I write my book, you will be one of my genius players that I have been lucky enough to meet.'

"One was Maradona; also Ronaldinho, Okocha and Iván de la Peña – he was a genius, too – and then Mousa. We always tell Mousa that if we had taken him at 18 or 19, he would have become one of the best players in the world."

The Belgian will undoubtedly be missed in the heart of the Spurs midfield, but his injury problems do seem to have finally caught up with him this season.

