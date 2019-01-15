Barcelona Put Veteran Striker at Top of Transfer Hitlist as Back Up for Luis Suarez Becomes Priority

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Barcelona are looking to bring in a goalscoring backup to Luis Suarez in the January transfer window, with Girona's veteran star Cristhian Stuani top of their short list. 

The 32-year-old had only once hit double figures in a top flight season in his career - 12 with Espanyol in 2014/15 - until he moved from Middlesbrough to Girona 18 months ago, becoming a late-career revelation in the style of Aritz Aduriz and Ruben Castro. 

Sport report that the Catalan side are considering activating Stuani's release clause, which is set at just €15m, as they look to add depth to their squad for a deep challenge in all competitions. 

Since arriving at the Estadi Montilivi, Stuani's 33 goals in 50 games have marked him as one of the league's top marksmen - finishing behind only Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez, naturally, as well as Iago Aspas in the league's goalscoring charts last season. 

The Uruguayan hasn't slowed down this season either, trailing only the Barcelona pair of Messi and Suarez with 12 goals at the season's halfway point.

The departure of Munir to Sevilla last week has sharpened Barcelona's focus in the market, putting them in a position where their need for a forward is almost undeniable - even though they are more or less unable - and certainly unwilling - to pay the big ticket price on a more marketable name. 

At this halfway point of the season, Ernesto Valverde's side are the overwhelming favourites to retain their Primera Division crown, sitting five points ahead of an Atletico Madrid side who may well focus more heavily on Champions League progression, and a full ten points ahead of Sevilla and Real Madrid in third and fourth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)