Borja Iglesias Rejects Transfer Approach From Everton in Favour of Staying at Espanyol

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias has rejected an approach from Everton, telling the Toffees that he has no intention of leaving the Catalan side in January.

Iglesias has scored nine goals in 19 La Liga appearances for Espanyol this season since joining from Celta Vigo in the summer, putting his new side in contention for Europa League qualification.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Marca claims that Everton declared their interest in Iglesias and were ready to pay his €28m release clause before he put his foot down and told them that he had no interest in leaving Espanyol.


Everton have mainly used Richarlison as their first choice striker this season, but the Brazilian is not a centre forward by trade and Marco Silva wants to add a target man to his squad.

Everton's only out-and-out strikers are Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse, who have scored just six Premier League goals between them this season.

Espanyol took a risk on Iglesias when they signed him for €10m last summer. He was prolific for Celta Vigo's B team but had only ever played eleven minutes of top flight football. 

He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at second division Zaragoza, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances as they finished third but lost in the play-off semi-finals.

Alvaro Jesus Calvo Lopez/GettyImages

Espanyol will be relieved that Iglesias has chosen to stay at the RCDE Stadium, as they need him to help reverse a terrible run of form which has seen them lose seven of their last eight league games to slip from second to 10th.

They are only two points off seventh though, so European qualification is not beyond them if they can turn their form around.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)