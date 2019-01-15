Former Liverpool Star John Aldridge Claims the Reds Need to Sign a New Striker

John Aldridge has claimed that Jurgen Klopp knows his side will need to strengthen the squad with a new striker in the summer.

The Reds front line has impressed all season long with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane proving to be a formidable trio.





However, Aldridge claims that in the future they should look to bolster that position with a new signing.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Aldridge, who was a striker himself for Liverpool in the 1980s, claimed that Klopp will know the Reds ought to strengthen their attacking options with a new striker at the end of the season.

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo, he wrote: “Jurgen Klopp will know further down the line he will need a striker. The squad is a very good one, but Liverpool need a bit more quality in reserve and up front is the big one.”

The former Reds striker explained that both Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi are unlikely to have much mo of a future at Anfield. He also suggested that Rhian Brewster is not quite ready to make the jump into senior football at such a high level.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Daniel Sturridge’s contract is up in the summer and you can see him moving on, while young Rhian Brewster is yet to play for the Liverpool first team. Divock Origi, for me, is a no-no," Aldridge wrote.





"I think Liverpool will need more than what the Belgium international offers, so it is an area where Klopp will have to look at [in the summer].”





You can see his point of view, though it may be hard for Klopp to find someone to play second fiddle to the stars of his squad.