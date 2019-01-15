Liverpool Fans Voice Frustration on Twitter as Jurgen Klopp Reveals Latest Adam Lallana Injury

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

The latest news to come from the Liverpool training ground has revealed that Adam Lallana has suffered yet another injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the English midfielder will not back in time to feature this month, in what is yet another devastating injury setback for Lallana.

The former Southampton captain has endured a catalogue of injuries across the last couple of seasons and has managed only 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lallana hasn't started a game for the Reds since November but has at least been fit enough to feature from the bench. He was expected to start in the FA Cup defeat against Wolves earlier this month, but pulled up in training before the game.

Klopp has now revealed that the 30-year-old won't be fit before the club's 11-day break at the end of this month, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo: "For Adam it might be a bit early but we have a few players out and they need the time."

As a result, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on Lallana's latest injury - with a number of jabs being taken at the versatile midfielder.

Despite his issues, Klopp still appears to have faith in Lallana - with the German seemingly hopeful that he can shape up and take part in the final stages of the season as Liverpool push towards a first Premier League title.

