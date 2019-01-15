Marouane Fellaini Poised to Become First Casualty of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Reign as £15m Exit Nears

Marouane Fellaini will likely depart Manchester United this January, after losing his place in the side since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival as manager.
The Belgian midfielder signed a new two-year deal with the Red Devils just last summer, but has fallen victim to the more free-flowing ways of Solskjaer since his takeover, playing just three minutes of Premier League action in the Norwegian's five league games in charge, and garnering a 28 minute cameo in the FA Cup clash with Reading.
This has led a number of clubs this January to covet Fellaini and, as reported by the Mirror, United are now willing to let the 31-year-old depart for a fee in the region of £15m. Those in wait include AC Milan, FC Porto and Guangzhou Evergrande.
The Belgian arrived in Manchester under David Moyes in 2013, for £27m, and has gone on to make 177 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in that time.
Often used as a super-sub when things weren't going his side's way, Fellaini became a highly valued member of the squad under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, to the occasional chagrin of the onlookers at Old Trafford - with the latter especially taken with utilising Fellaini when the chips were down.
United's next four Premier League fixtures...— 90min (@90min_Football) January 15, 2019
Brighton (H)
Burnley (H)
Leicester (A)
Fulham (A)
When will Solskjaer's winning streak end?! 💪😍https://t.co/y5G4sapYhv
This role has not been reprised under the new interim boss, however, with Fellaini completely absent from Solskjaer's matchday squad for the 1-0 victory over Spurs at Wembley on Sunday. The win took his record to six from six as United boss, continuing a remarkable turn around that has seen them get firmly back into top four contention.