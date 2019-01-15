Pep Guardiola Resigned to Missing Out on Frenkie De Jong as PSG Near Agreement

The Frenkie de Jong transfer saga appears to be nearing a resolution, with multiple reports indicating that Paris Saint-Germain are confident of signing the young Dutchman soon.

Manchester City and Barcelona were both strongly linked with De Jong as well, but PSG have reportedly stolen a march on their rivals as they seek to replace Adrien Rabiot, who they are hoping to offload before the end of the month.

🔴🔵🚨 #PSG and De Jong found an agreement : a 5-year contract with a €8m salary the first year. A salary that will increase each year with different requirements : trophies, playing time, individual performances. However, PSG and #Ajax have yet to come to an agreement. — Paris United 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ParisUnitedEN) January 13, 2019

Both Paris United and AS are reporting that a deal for De Jong is imminent. It is believed that he will move for a transfer fee of around €75m and will earn €8m in his first year, with that wage increasing annually over the course of a five-year contract.

In contrast to PSG's optimism, Pep Guardiola appears resigned to missing out on De Jong. Manchester City want to sign a defensive midfielder as Fernandinho's long-term replacement, but they will be forced to look at other options instead.

"If you are the only one who want players it's easy," Guardiola said, quoted by Goal, who still seem to believe that Barcelona are favourites for De Jong's signature. "But if you want one and many, many clubs want him it's more complicated.

"You have to be quicker and more efficient. The club knows it will be more expensive for everybody and it is what it is. But I'm not talking about the case of the Ajax player because he is an Ajax player."

De Jong assured Ajax fans last week that he intended to stay at the club until the end of the season. The Amsterdam side are still in the Champions League and the Eredivisie title race, so they don't want to lose one of their best players.

Whatever happens, Mundo Deportivo claims that Ajax want to clear things up before returning to Eredivisie action on Sunday. One way or another, a decision is near.