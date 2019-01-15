Pep Guardiola Resigned to Missing Out on Frenkie De Jong as PSG Near Agreement

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

The Frenkie de Jong transfer saga appears to be nearing a resolution, with multiple reports indicating that Paris Saint-Germain are confident of signing the young Dutchman soon.

Manchester City and Barcelona were both strongly linked with De Jong as well, but PSG have reportedly stolen a march on their rivals as they seek to replace Adrien Rabiot, who they are hoping to offload before the end of the month.

Both Paris United and AS are reporting that a deal for De Jong is imminent. It is believed that he will move for a transfer fee of around €75m and will earn €8m in his first year, with that wage increasing annually over the course of a five-year contract.

In contrast to PSG's optimism, Pep Guardiola appears resigned to missing out on De Jong. Manchester City want to sign a defensive midfielder as Fernandinho's long-term replacement, but they will be forced to look at other options instead.

"If you are the only one who want players it's easy," Guardiola said, quoted by Goal, who still seem to believe that Barcelona are favourites for De Jong's signature. "But if you want one and many, many clubs want him it's more complicated.  

"You have to be quicker and more efficient. The club knows it will be more expensive for everybody and it is what it is. But I'm not talking about the case of the Ajax player because he is an Ajax player."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

De Jong assured Ajax fans last week that he intended to stay at the club until the end of the season. The Amsterdam side are still in the Champions League and the Eredivisie title race, so they don't want to lose one of their best players.

Whatever happens, Mundo Deportivo claims that Ajax want to clear things up before returning to Eredivisie action on Sunday. One way or another, a decision is near.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)