UEFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Chelsea Over Racist Chanting in Hungary

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into alleged racist chanting by Chelsea supporters during their Europa League match against MOL Vidi in December.

It is alleged that a vocal minority of Chelsea fans inside the Groupama Arena sang offensive songs about Tottenham fans, relating to the club's Jewish heritage.

Sky Sports News reports that the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has submitted a report calling for further investigation into the incidents, which will be ruled on at the next meeting of UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary panel on 28 February.

In an open letter written last month, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck condemned the actions of a few 'mindless individuals' among the club's fanbase who had instigated the racist chanting.

He was referring not only to the anti-Semitic chanting heard in Budapest, but also to the racial abuse received by Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge five days earlier.

"We will continue to work alongside our fans, anti-discrimination organisations and football authorities to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued," pledged Buck.

"We are determined to win this battle, but we need the backing and action of those who share the principles of this great club."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Buck also reminded Chelsea fans that the club has been working with Kick It Out since 2010 to eradicate use of a word which is most commonly used as a derogatory term about Tottenham fans.

Three men were arrested for racially aggravated offences when Chelsea met Tottenham at Wembley in the Carabao Cup last week, and the two teams will meet again at Stamford Bridge next week.

