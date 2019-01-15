Yaya Toure Insists That Rafael Marquez Was 'Ten Times Better' Than Gerard Pique at Barcelona

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Yaya Toure has insisted that Rafael Marquez was ten times better than former teammate and current Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Marquez made over 240 appearances for Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, winning plenty of silverware in the process, including two Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles. He recently hung up his boots after making history at the 2018 World Cup by becoming only the third player to have played in five separate tournaments.

In an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Toure was asked to put together his 'ultimate XI' from the players he had played with during his illustrious career, which included significant spells at Barcelona and Manchester City.

The team was rather bizarre, featuring a unique 3-1-6 formation that accommodated no less than five strikers, and there were plenty of omissions from Toure's days at Barça that didn't go unnoticed. 

One player who didn't feature was Pique and, when questioned about Marquez' inclusion over the Barca veteran, Toure was happy to explain his decision, stating, as quoted by talkSPORT: “Marquez was a tough defender. I don’t think people remember him because he didn’t play in England.

“But maybe if you want to remember him, go to YouTube and you check Rafael Marquez, Barcelona, No 4, what a defender.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“He was 10 times better than Gerard Pique. Ten times better. Believe me. He was so so good. If you watch him on YouTube, you’ll see. I’ve been in love with him.”

Toure also opted to leave out the likes of Victor Valdes, Ronaldinho and Xavi, all of which achieved tremendous success during their time at Camp Nou.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)