Alvaro Morata's Move to Atletico Madrid in Doubt as Spanish Outfit Refuse Outright Purchase

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Atletico Madrid's move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has hit a snag, with the Spanish outfit unwilling to buy him outright, either in January or at the end of the season.

Morata has been linked with a myriad of teams this January, following his displacement from the starting XI, and occasionally the match day squad, with Maurizio Sarri deploying Eden Hazard in the false nine role, and Olivier Giroud chosen over Morata for the subs bench in last Saturday's clash with Newcastle.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Alongside Barcelona and Sevilla, Atletico were seen as one of the frontrunners for the Spaniard's signature, but this latest setback could put them out of the race. 

According to the Daily Mail, Diego Simeone's side have not succumbed to Chelsea's demands for a permanent transfer in this window, nor the alternative of having an obligatory pay option inserted in a loan deal.

Atletico's uncertainty has come in the midst of a similar backtracking from Sevilla, with club president Jose Castro confirming the Andalusians have given up on signing the forward.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, as quoted by the Mirror, the 60-year-old admitted:

“We spoke with Morata and his agent, there was a lot of desire for him to join Sevilla. However, there are many powerful clubs who have more financial muscle than Sevilla who have shown an interest, so the option of Morata is no longer a possibility."

Elaborating on those interested parties, Castro explained: “Many of those clubs are in Spain while there is also Inter and Monaco, so unfortunately he is not a player who will come here.”

In light of these developments, Barça have emerged as the leaders of the pack. While Los Rojiblancos would need to clear the decks with two sales to sign Morata - thought to be 

Gelson Martins and Nikola Kalinic - La Blaugrana are in the market for forward replacements following Sevilla's capture of Munir El Haddadi. 

And, at the player's unveiling, Sevilla's director of football Joaquin Caparros spoke in the same vein as Castro, proclaiming: “Morata wanted to come here, but when the talk moved to money we realised it was impossible.

“We are happy with who we have and especially the addition of Munir El Haddadi."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message