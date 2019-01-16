Arsenal Prepared to Subsidise Mesut Ozil's Wages to Force Through Move Away From Emirates

Arsenal are willing to pay part of Mesut Özil's £350k-a-week wages in an attempt to force the German midfielder out of north London.

The 30-year-old is dividing opinion at the Emirates this season as he continues to miss out on Unai Emery's first team through a combination of injuries and tactical changes, although stunning performances earlier in the campaign have offered glimpses into what Özil can bring to the current squad.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

While the fan base is split, however, Arsenal's head coach Emery appears to be convinced that Özil doesn't have a role to play under the new regime.





The Mirror claims that the position that Özil has found himself in has forced Arsenal's hand somewhat in the transfer market, and that the Gunners will subsidise the German's wages in an attempt to force through a move away from the club.

Teams in China, as well as Italian giants Inter, have been linked with moves for Özil in the build-up to the January transfer window but so far no offers have been tabled and it appears that the playmaker is happy to stay in north London.

Özil has made 212 appearances for Arsenal since arriving at the club from Real Madrid in 2013, scoring 41 goals and claiming 73 assists across all competitions.

For most of Arsène Wenger's later years, along with Alexis Sánchez, the weight of the club's ambition appeared to rest on Özil's shoulders.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

But fans are now moving away from the idea of the club relying on one star player, and instead hoping for a squad that shares responsibility across the whole team, something which Özil doesn't appear to fit into.