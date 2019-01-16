Bayern Director Confirms They Remain in Negotiations for Chelsea Wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has once again publicly stated his desire to sign Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Bundesliga giants have seen a number of bids for the 18-year-old rejected, and Salihamidžić has gone public before to admit that they want to sign Hudson-Odoi. It is thought that a bid of around £35m is still being considered by the Blues.

In a new interview with Sport Bild (via journalist Manuel Veth), Salihamidžić reaffirmed the club's position. He said: "We want to sign [Callum Hudson-Odoi]. I have no doubts about his abilities, we are in constant contact with Chelsea."

Salihamidžić also went on to add that Bayern will "complete several transfers", suggesting that Bayern are keen to continue their spending, having already secured deals for Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard.

Following Salihamidžić's first interview, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri openly criticised Bayern's conduct. Sky Sports quote the Italian as saying: "I think that it's not professional because they are talking about a player under contract at Chelsea.

"They didn't respect our club, I think. I don't know what to say, I do not know the situation."

Chelsea are hopeful of convincing Hudson-Odoi to remain at the club, but it is thought that his final decision will come down to first-team appearances. The winger has made nine appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal and contributing three assists.

However, he is yet to start a Premier League game and has only featured for a total of 51 minutes in the competition, with Sarri instead preferring veteran forwards Willian and Pedro.

His standout performance in a Chelsea shirt came in the FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest in early January. After starting the game, Hudson-Odoi set up two goals for struggling striker Alvaro Morata and looked a constant danger as Chelsea strolled to a 2-0 victory.