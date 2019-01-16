Chelsea 'Angered' as Bayern Munich Sporting Director Comments on Callum Hudson-Odoi Pursuit

Chelsea have been left angered by Bayern Munich after the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic publicly admitted the club's desire to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Having already gone public in his admiration for Hudson-Odoi, Salihamidzic once again spoke to the media about his club's determination to sign the winger. The Blues have reportedly received four bids from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi, the latest of which is said to stand at around £35m.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

News of Chelsea's frustrations comes from the Evening Standard, who state that Maurizio Sarri's side feel as though Salihamidzic is being unprofessional in his approach for Hudson-Odoi.

They suspect that Bayern have been illegally approaching Hudson-Odoi, but are yet to submit an official complaint to FIFA as they lack proof of Bayern's activities.

After Salihamidzic's first comments on Hudson-Odoi, Sarri accused Bayern of lacking respect. He said: "I think it’s not professional, because they are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea. So they didn’t respect our club.”

The youngster has just 18 months remaining on his current deal, and Chelsea remain desperate to convince the 18-year-old to renew his contract at the club. They hope to offer Hudson-Odoi regular game time between now and the end of the season, in the belief that that could persuade Hudson-Odoi to sign.

He is widely viewed as one of the club's most exciting young prospects in recent years, and many fans have pleaded with Sarri to afford the winger more game time. However, he is yet to start a Premier League match and has seen just 51 minutes of action in the competition.

Julian Finney/GettyImages









According to the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi's post read: "Don't always believe what you hear." It has since been deleted, but it has been speculated that this post was in response to the rumours of a transfer request.