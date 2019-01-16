Christian Eriksen Unlikely to Reach Agreement Over New Contract as Real Madrid Plot Summer Move

European champions Real Madrid will hold off on their interest in Christian Eriksen until the summer as the Dane's negotiations with Tottenham over a new contract continue to stall.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent next year and Tottenham have been working tirelessly in the hopes of tying Eriksen down to a new long-term deal with the club, just like they have with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

But sources close to the player revealed to AS that it will prove "very, very difficult" for Eriksen to reach an agreement with Tottenham over a new contract.

The Dane's stalling negotiations have alerted long-term suitors Real Madrid, and Los Blancos have reportedly even considered making an audacious move for Eriksen during the January transfer window.

However, AS' sources add that there is next to no chance a deal will go through in January as Tottenham look to remain competitive throughout the remainder of the season, where they're still fighting in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

They continue by claiming that Eriksen believes "it would be a great honour to play in the Bernabéu", stating that a move to Real Madrid could be his first option when the time comes to leave Tottenham.

Early negotiations between Real Madrid's top brass and Daniel Levy have already taken place, where discussions centre around a potential £100m transfer fee.

Spurs previously set their asking price at a world record £250m, while Real Madrid estimated that they would be able to snap Eriksen up for less than £75m during the summer due to the playmaker entering the last year of his contract.