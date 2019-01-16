Christian Eriksen Unlikely to Reach Agreement Over New Contract as Real Madrid Plot Summer Move

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

European champions Real Madrid will hold off on their interest in Christian Eriksen until the summer as the Dane's negotiations with Tottenham over a new contract continue to stall.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent next year and Tottenham have been working tirelessly in the hopes of tying Eriksen down to a new long-term deal with the club, just like they have with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

But sources close to the player revealed to AS that it will prove "very, very difficult" for Eriksen to reach an agreement with Tottenham over a new contract.

The Dane's stalling negotiations have alerted long-term suitors Real Madrid, and Los Blancos have reportedly even considered making an audacious move for Eriksen during the January transfer window.

However, AS' sources add that there is next to no chance a deal will go through in January as Tottenham look to remain competitive throughout the remainder of the season, where they're still fighting in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

They continue by claiming that Eriksen believes "it would be a great honour to play in the Bernabéu", stating that a move to Real Madrid could be his first option when the time comes to leave Tottenham.

Early negotiations between Real Madrid's top brass and Daniel Levy have already taken place, where discussions centre around a potential £100m transfer fee.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Spurs previously set their asking price at a world record £250m, while Real Madrid estimated that they would be able to snap Eriksen up for less than £75m during the summer due to the playmaker entering the last year of his contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message