Leicester Linked With Brendan Rodgers Once More as Supporter Unrest Heaps Pressure on Claude Puel

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Leicester have reportedly lined up Brendan Rodgers to replace under-fire manager Claude Puel, with the pressure mounting on the Foxes' boss following criticisms of his style of play.

The Frenchman has come under constant scrutiny from Leicester supporters for his negative approach, despite the Foxes sitting eighth in the Premier League table.

Following their shock FA Cup third round exit to League Two Newport, as well as their most recent 2-1 home defeat to Southampton, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabh could axe the 57-year-old should the club not obtain a positive result against Wolves on Saturday.

That's according to The Sun, who claim that defeat against Wolves this weekend could see Puel relieved his duties - with Rodgers the prime candidate to succeed him.

Since taking over 15 months ago, Puel has guided the club to a ninth place finish after steadying the rocky Craig Shakespeare ship he inherited. Indeed, the Foxes were actually in the relegation zone when Puel took charge at the King Power.

Since then, supporters have grown tired of Puel's perceived negative approach, epitomised during last week's Premier League home defeat to Southampton. The former Saints boss fielded three defensive midfielders in Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury, with boos audible at the final whistle.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

If Puel is to face the sack, then former Premier League manager Rodgers will be offered another crack in English football, with the Celtic boss believed to be keen on a return to England's top flight.

The 45-year-old is in his third season at Celtic, where he has won back-to-back league titles as well as two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups. He has also successfully guided the club into the Europa League knockout stages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message