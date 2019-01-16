Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Left 'Fuming' After Fake Quotes About Title Race Appear Online

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been left furious after fake quotes emerged online which saw him supposedly taunting Manchester City.

The Sun published an article which claimed that Mane, supposedly in an interview in his native Senegal, claimed to be sure that Liverpool will win the Premier League and City will ultimately fail to stop them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, Mane is adamant that he has never said such a thing. The initial story was picked up by several major news outlets, but many of those articles have now been removed.

Mane is now thought to be furious at these fictitious quotes, which included the line, “this is not a team of chokers. We will be champions. I am sure we will be champions of England” 

Jurgen Klopp's side have undoubtedly enjoyed a stunning start to the current season, opening up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League. However, defeat to City in early January has now cut the lead to just four points.

Victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday would see the lead return to seven points, although City will have the chance to stay in touch when they play Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mane has been a key part of Liverpool's success this season. In his 20 Premier League appearances, the 26-year-old has racked up eight goals and one assist, whilst he has also been in good form in the Champions League.

Featuring alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane helped guide Liverpool to nine consecutive wins between November and January, and the Reds will be keen to continue their impressive form into the second half of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message