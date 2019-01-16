Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Left 'Fuming' After Fake Quotes About Title Race Appear Online

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been left furious after fake quotes emerged online which saw him supposedly taunting Manchester City.

The Sun published an article which claimed that Mane, supposedly in an interview in his native Senegal, claimed to be sure that Liverpool will win the Premier League and City will ultimately fail to stop them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, Mane is adamant that he has never said such a thing. The initial story was picked up by several major news outlets, but many of those articles have now been removed.

Mane is now thought to be furious at these fictitious quotes, which included the line, “this is not a team of chokers. We will be champions. I am sure we will be champions of England”

Jurgen Klopp's side have undoubtedly enjoyed a stunning start to the current season, opening up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League. However, defeat to City in early January has now cut the lead to just four points.

Victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday would see the lead return to seven points, although City will have the chance to stay in touch when they play Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mane has been a key part of Liverpool's success this season. In his 20 Premier League appearances, the 26-year-old has racked up eight goals and one assist, whilst he has also been in good form in the Champions League.

Featuring alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane helped guide Liverpool to nine consecutive wins between November and January, and the Reds will be keen to continue their impressive form into the second half of the season.