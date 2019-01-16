Man Utd Ready to Offload Marcos Rojo to Make Room for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Manchester United are looking to axe Marcos Rojo as they prepare a world record bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Senegal international has been the name on United's lips for a number of months but hopes of signing Koulibaly this month have been dashed by his Italian employers, forcing the club to hold off on their interest until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old's transfer fee is expected to eclipse the £75m that Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018, with various reports suggesting that Koulibaly's move could break the £100m barrier.

The Metro claim that one step Manchester United are looking to take ahead of Koulibaly's arrival is to offload their outcast defender, Rojo.

The Argentina international has featured in just three games for United's first team this season and was most recently sent home from the club's training camp in Dubai due to his continuing fitness issues.

Rojo attracted interest from Everton and Wolves last summer, although there is currently nothing concrete in place that would see the defender free up space on Manchester United's wage bill this month.

One key reason in Rojo now being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford is the rise of Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf.

The former S.L. Benfica star had a patchy start to life in Manchester but under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he has become the club's first choice centre back and is making a name for himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

