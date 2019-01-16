Manchester United Join Arsenal & Tottenham in Race to Sign Roma Winger Cengiz Under

Manchester United have added their name to the list of clubs who are interested in signing Cengiz Under from Roma at the end of the season.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for the Turkish international, who was in fine form for Roma prior to the winter break.

According to ESPN, Under will not be allowed to leave this month, but his representatives are preparing for an end-of-season departure amid a breakdown in contract talks.

Manchester United's transfer movements are difficult to predict, with uncertainty over who will be manager come the start of the 2019/20 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the interim incumbent but Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to take over next summer.

Roma have slapped a price tag of €50m on Under and they are unlikely to compromise, as 25% of the fee will go to Istanbul Basaksehir, the club from which Roma signed him in 2017.

Under is happy at Roma and committed to the club for the immediate future, but his yearly salary of €1m is among the lowest in Eusebio Di Francesco's squad.

Negotiations on a new contract are at an impasse, with Roma surprisingly reluctant to increase Under's earnings. Cashing in for a significant profit now appears the most likely outcome.

Roma fans will not be happy to see another of their star players leave, following the sales of Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan, Kevin Strootman and Alisson in the last two summers.

Under scored eight goals for Roma in his debut season and already has six at the midway stage of this campaign: three in Serie A and three in the Champions League.