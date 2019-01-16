Monaco Vice-President Reveals Chelsea Want to Sell Out of Favour Forward Michy Batshuayi Outright

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan, but the Blues are yet to authorise the move as they want a permanent deal.

The Belgian is currently on loan with Spanish side Valencia, but has seen his loan move cut short by the La Liga side. Talks have been ongoing between all three parties about Batshuayi's future but, with Chelsea struggling in front of goal in recent weeks, the Blues are yet to confirm any deal.

Speaking to beIn SPORTS, Vasilyev confirmed that it is Batshuayi's parent club who are holding up the deal. He said: "We agree with the player, we agree with Valencia, but not yet with Chelsea, who wants a transfer. The case is blocked."


Since leaving Marseille in 2016, Batshuayi has endured incredibly mixed fortunes. His time with the Blues yielded just 19 goals in 53 appearances, prompting Chelsea to allow Batshuayi to leave the club on loan.

His first temporary spell away from Stamford Bridge came at the end of last season, as Batshuayi enjoyed a prolific spell with Borussia Dortmund. He netted nine goals from 14 appearances, before the move was cut short through injury.

Despite his impressive form in the Bundesliga, Batshuayi seemingly failed to impress new manager Maurizio Sarri, and he was subsequently loan out to Valencia last summer. However, he found the back of the net just three times in 23 appearances, prompting the Spanish side to terminate his loan deal.

Many fans called for Batshuayi to be reintroduced at Stamford Bridge, with current strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud both struggling in front of goal. Morata has just nine goals from 24 appearances, whilst Giroud has only managed five.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for JuventusGonzalo Higuain, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, whilst Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has also been touted as a potential solution to their goalscoring woes.

