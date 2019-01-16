Newcastle Yet to Submit New Bid for Atlanta Star Miguel Almiron as Transfer Frustrations Continue

Newcastle United have yet to follow up on their failed December bid for Atalanta United's Miguel Almiron, as frustrations grow on Tyneside in what appears to be yet another quiet transfer window.

The Paraguayan was Rafael Benitez's top target this window but with no new bid submitted since last year, it appears the Magpies will turn their attentions elsewhere, leaving Benitez irritated.

This is despite Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson flying out to America to speak with the player's agent. The Chronicle report that the player is demanding £100k in weekly wages while his club Atalanta United are holding out for a £25m transfer fee.

#NUFC have yet to submit a fresh bid for Miguel Almiron writes @lee_ryder https://t.co/LvHkrCWMKl — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) January 15, 2019

Almiron's agent Daniel Campos recently told Paraguayan radio, as quoted by The Guardian, that Newcastle aren't the only interested party in his client's services.

“There are two to three clubs in England that have interest in him, but we haven’t advanced a lot yet,” Campos said.

“If Newcastle raise their offers, they could be one of the clubs, but there are other clubs.

With Newcastle, I spoke about the player’s salary, but the club needs to raise their offers with Atlanta if they want to get the player. Miguel Almirón’s value is high, it’s not for any club to sign him.”

Almiron's agent is set to fly out to Europe to speed up any potential deal with suitors on the continent, but it seems increasingly unlikely that Newcastle will be his destination, as Benitez faces another uncertain transfer window, with funds scarce.

What you’re seeing tonight is how many of #nufc squad are Championship standard and still Mike Ashley refuses to strengthen. He will gamble they can stay up without spending, a huge error of judgement in a long list of faux pas. Nobody will buy a club in relegation danger in Jan — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 15, 2019

Club owner Mike Ashley was present at Stamford Bridge for Newcastle's narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last Saturday, yet opted against discussing anything with the Spaniard, meaning the pair haven't conversed since meeting for dinner back in October.