PSG spent a day at the track in Qatar.
Paris Saint-Germain leads the Ligue 1 standings this season and now the club can add another accomplishment to its list.
The squad became the first football club in the world to take part in a traditional camel race. Yes, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe & Co. jumped into 4x4s and controlled camels via walkie-talkies for the race. As the camels raced down a track, the players rushed alongside in cars.
The race at the Al Shahaniya course near Doha was part of the club's Qatar Tour.
🏆🐫🏁— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 16, 2019
Une course digne des plus folles ! Nos joueurs à fond dans cette #CamelRace 😅💪#QatarTour 🇶🇦
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/MBnF7Aeksy
🥇 @neymarjr
🥈 Cibois
🥉 @layvinkurzawa
🥇 @TTuchelofficial
🥈 @AreolaOfficiel
🥉 @DaniAlvesD2 #QatarTour 🇶🇦
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/afsgAXzQae
Neymar and manager Thomas Tuchel came out victorious in the two races and earned €25,000 checks that will be donated to the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment fund.
But the big winners of this are all of us who never thought we'd see "camel race" and "PSG" in the same sentence.