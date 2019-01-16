Paris Saint-Germain leads the Ligue 1 standings this season and now the club can add another accomplishment to its list.

The squad became the first football club in the world to take part in a traditional camel race. Yes, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe & Co. jumped into 4x4s and controlled camels via walkie-talkies for the race. As the camels raced down a track, the players rushed alongside in cars.

The race at the Al Shahaniya course near Doha was part of the club's Qatar Tour.

Neymar and manager Thomas Tuchel came out victorious in the two races and earned €25,000 checks that will be donated to the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment fund.

But the big winners of this are all of us who never thought we'd see "camel race" and "PSG" in the same sentence.