Watch: PSG's Neymar, Mbappe Take Part in Camel Race in Qatar

PSG spent a day at the track in Qatar.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 16, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain leads the Ligue 1 standings this season and now the club can add another accomplishment to its list. 

The squad became the first football club in the world to take part in a traditional camel race. Yes, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe & Co. jumped into 4x4s and controlled camels via walkie-talkies for the race. As the camels raced down a track, the players rushed alongside in cars. 

The race at the Al Shahaniya course near Doha was part of the club's Qatar Tour.

Neymar and manager Thomas Tuchel came out victorious in the two races and earned €25,000 checks that will be donated to the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment fund.

But the big winners of this are all of us who never thought we'd see "camel race" and "PSG" in the same sentence. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message