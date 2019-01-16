Sven Mislintat Ready to Leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich Due to Technical Director Omission

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Arsenal's Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat reportedly wants to leave the club after having his path to becoming the club's Technical Director blocked under their post-Arsène Wenger regime.

The highly regarded scout was brought in from Borussia Dortmund where he unearthed a number of European superstars, including Arsenal's own Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Mislintat joined Arsenal with the ambition of working his way up the ranks and eventually becoming their Technical Director, but The Guardian explains that the departure of Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis has scuppered his chances.


That's because Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham, the Director of Football and Managing Director respectively, were given the reins by Gazidis prior to his move to AC Milan.

Mislintat has reportedly clashed with Sanllehi over the club's approach to transfers. While the former wants to sign players based off of their data and statistics, the latter would rather utilise his vast network of contacts within the game.

Friedemann Vogel/GettyImages

The Telegraph adds that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have caught wind of Mislintat's unrest in north London and are interested in offering the 46-year-old talent-spotter a route back Germany.

Bayern Munich are currently going through a rebuilding process and although a number of younger players have already been brought in, Mislintat could ease the club's transition even further.

His track record at Borussia Dortmund - he worked his way up from a scout to their Director of Professional Football - has given Bayern Munich's decision makers that Mislintat can make the step up to the Allianz Arena.

