Tottenham Will Not Punish Serge Aurier After Arrest Forced Him to Miss Man Utd Defeat

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are not planning to take any action against Serge Aurier after the defender was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assaulting his partner.

Police were called to Aurier's residence on Saturday night and arrested Aurier after a reported altercation with partner Hencha Voigt. As a result of his arrest, Aurier was forced to miss the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. Aurier has since denied the accusations.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

News of Tottenham's standpoint comes from the Evening Standard, who state that, after having spoken to Aurier, they are not preparing disciplinary action after the Ivorian was released without charges.

A statement from Hertfordshire Police added: “A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been released with no further action.”

Since arriving at Tottenham in the summer of 2017, Aurier has battled with Kieran Trippier for the right-back position. This season, he has made 12 appearances for the club, and he has also added two goals and two assists in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has seen his appearances limited as a result of various injuries this season. He missed Tottenham's last six matches, with five of those coming as a result of a groin injury.

In his place, Trippier has dominated the lineup, but youngster Kyle Walker-Peters was also given a chance to shine against Bournemouth on Boxing Day. Walker-Peters racked up three assists in the first half as Tottenham eased to a 5-0 victory.

Aurier was initially brought to the club as Kyle Walker left in favour of Manchester City, and it was hoped that he would be able to provide big-game experience at the club, having featured heavily for former side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Having now recovered from his injury, Aurier could return for Tottenham when they travel to Fulham on Sunday, although it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino will restore him to the starting lineup immediately.

