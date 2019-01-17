Antonio Valencia Intent on Finishing Career With Manchester United Amid Exit Talk

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia reportedly intends to see out the remainder of his contract with the club, with a view to finishing his career at the Red Devils, despite falling down the pecking order under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Valencia finds himself as third choice in his favoured right-back position, behind Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot, and has started just one of Solskjaer's six matches in charge.

With his contract expiring in the summer and his first team status only dwindling further, reports had been rife that he could jump ship prematurely with a January move, but The Times say this will not be the case.

The 33-year-old is thought to have informed the club via his representatives that he has no plans to leave early, and wants to earn a new deal and finish his career at the club.

Whether or not United are on board with that idea remains to be seen, however, as they are likely to appoint a new management regime in the summer and have a number of tough decisions to make with regards to the playing squad.

Also out of contract are Valencia's positional counterparts Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian, so it seems likely one of the three will be kept around.

Inter are among several clubs thought to have a keen interest in the right-back, who has made over 300 appearances for United since joining from Wigan in 2009, so he is not likely to have too many issues finding a new employer should Old Trafford chiefs decide against keeping him on.