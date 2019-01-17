Ashley Cole May Reunite With Frank Lampard as Derby County Eyes Signing

Ashley Cole is reportedly set to be reunited with his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard, with the Derby County boss chasing the veteran fullback's signature.

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

The English duo spent eight seasons playing alongside one another at Stamford Bridge before they both departed in 2014. However, a reunion now looks plausible with Derby owner Mel Morris 'prepared to back the deal.'

As reported by The Telegraph, Morris is willing to finance a deal that would see Cole join the Rams on a short-term deal until the end of the season. It is claimed Lampard lined the move up before Christmas but there were reservations from the owner, with Derby having been 'at the limits' of their playing budget since the beginning of the campaign.

However, the latest developments state Morris has been 'encouraged by the recent progress' made by Lampard's side and is now willing to part with the cash, which would cover Cole's wages on a six-month contract.

The ex-Chelsea man would certainly bring a wealth of experience to a young Derby side that is chasing promotion from the Championship for the first time since 2007. Lampard has built a youthful and vibrant Rams side containing the likes of Mason Mount and Harry Wilson who, with Cole's added expertise, could provide a serious challenge to the automatic promotion places.

Cole, now 38, has been out of contract after LA Galaxy opted not to offer him a new deal at the end of the MLS campaign, which ended last October. 

He has enjoyed an illustrious career, with his trophy cabinet boasting three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups as well as a Champions League winner medal.

