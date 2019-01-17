Derby County Manager Frank Lampard Hits Back at Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa as Spygate Rumbles on

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has criticised Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa once again after the Argentine admitted that he has sent spies to watch every Championship opponent train this season.

Last week's fixture between the Rams and the Whites was overshadowed by claims that a Leeds official was caught watching a training session at Moor Farm, launching a debate that is now known as 'Spygate.'

Bielsa's side went on to win the game 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Championship yet are under investigation by the English Football League for the manner of their actions.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The former Athletic Bilbao coach rubbished rumours that he would be resigning from his job on Wednesday by holding an impromptu press conference where he defended his decision to spy on other teams before systematically breaking down just how he prepared Leeds to exploit Derby's tactical flaws.

Speaking after the Rams' penalty shoot-out victory in the FA Cup as quoted by The Guardian, Lampard responded to Bielsa's latest comments by admitting: "Well, he gave an impression of himself.

"I haven't seen Pep Guardiola give that. I haven't seen Jurgen Klopp give that. Pochettino give that.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"They do that sort of things behind closed doors but they don't do it in public.

"It surprised me, definitely. It's incredible."

Bielsa's revelation of how he prepares for every game is something that is rarely witnessed in football, as the majority of managers do not open up about the lengths they go to prepare for each game.

Alongside his admittance to spying and his tactical breakdown of Derby, the 63-year-old also outlined how his staff had watched every single Rams game last season, providing four hours worth of analysis that was used to prepare for last week's clash.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst sending spies to other clubs is not illegal, it is seen by many as unethincal when used in England and therefore Leeds and Bielsa may face future sanctions.

The Whites head to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday to play Stoke City whilst Lampard's Derby host Reading at Pride Park as both sides continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

