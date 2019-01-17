Diego Simeone Describes Draw as Classic Cup Game Despite Aggregate Defeat to Girona

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone labelled his side’s match as a ‘classic cup game’, as Girona knocked them out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Los Colchineros drew 3-3 at the Wanda Metropolitano, as they played in the second leg of the round of 16. Their goals came from Nikola Kalinic, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann, whose 84th minute finish seemed to be the winner.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However it wasn’t enough for Atletico, as Seydou Doumbia’s 88th minute equaliser sent them crashing out of the competition, as Girona made it 4-4 on aggregate and triumphed on away goals.

Speaking after the match, Simeone was disappointed but admitted the excitement of the 90 minutes. As quoted by Marca, he said: “It was a beautiful match, a classic cup game. We had the intention of winning at all times.”

Atletico Madrid were looking to win the Copa del Rey for the first time in six years, but their wait goes on after Wednesday’s result. Girona now advance to the quarter-finals, which is the furthest they have ever gone in their history.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Simeone was keen to praise the Catalan club, saying: “Congratulations to Girona - we gave everything, we continued to go for the comeback, but the 3-3 hurt us. Their forceful nature was their greatest ally.”

Atletico were largely dominant throughout the 90 minutes, having more possession than their visitors and having almost four times the amount of shots. However it wasn’t enough, as Los Colchoneros fell agonisingly short.

Despite the defeat, Simeone was adamant that his side put in a strong performance. He added: “Sometimes you play well and do not advance [to the next round]; I prefer to play badly and always go through.

“I say to the fans what they saw: a side that gave everything. The intention was always to win the game.”

Now that Simeone’s side are out of the Copa del Rey, it gives them one less competition to worry about as they approach a crucial part of the season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Atletico’s main focus remains La Liga, where they sit in second place, five points behind leaders Barcelona. They also face a two-legged tie in the Champions League round of 16, where they face Italian champions Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message