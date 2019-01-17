Frenkie de Jong Insists He Wants to Decide Future 'Quickly' Amid Ongoing Barcelona & PSG Speculation

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has admitted that he is keen to decide his future 'quickly' as the near constant speculation regarding interest Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City has become tiresome.

PSG are rumoured to be the favourites to land the 21-year-old Dutchman, despite him being tracked by Barcelona for a number of months. But de Jong himself has claimed that he has not yet made up his mind and would at least like to know in his own head where he wants to go.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

There have been numerous conflicting press stories about de Jong in recent weeks, with some claiming that his move to PSG is virtually done, and others claiming he has said 'yes' to Barça.

Based on the player's latest comments, it turns out that none of that may be quite true. What is certain, however, is that he'd like to decide sooner rather than later to avoid the question becoming even more of a distraction as frenzied speculation grows.

"I'm not going to make a hasty decision, but I'd like to be clear about it myself pretty quickly. I do not know if I'll make it known to the public," de Jong is widely quoted as saying as saying following an interview with Fox Sports NL.

"When I was in Barcelona, people thought I would join them, but that's not the case. Everyone knows that I think Barcelona is a beautiful club, but I don't know if I should see my career as a city trip," the €75m-rated player added.

VI-Images/GettyImages

With Dutch football to resume this coming weekend after the winter break, de Jong is helping Ajax battle reigning champions PSV Eindhoven in a fierce Eredivisie title race.

Ajax are also through to the Champions League knockout rounds this season for the time in 13 years and will face Real Madrid over two legs in the last 16, starting next month.