Liverpool 'Send Scouts' to Watch Chelsea & Napoli Target Ciro Immobile

Liverpool and Chelsea are both keeping tabs on Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, according to a report in Italy.

The Reds will reportedly send scouts to watch 28-year-old Immobile when Lazio take on Napoli on Sunday.

The Italian has been in fine form for Lazio this season, scoring 10 goals in Serie A. The 28-year-old was the top scoring Italian player in 2018 (scoring 23 goals) and has carried his form into the new year.

According to Il Messaggero , Immobile's form has led to interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, any interest Chelsea's have likely hinges on whether or not they can complete a deal for Gonzalo Higuain, with the Argentine increasingly appearing set to reunite with Maurizio Sarri on a loan deal.

Liverpool and Lazio have previous when it comes to transfer dealings, as both Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva have swapped Merseyside for Rome in recent years.

However, Immobile hasn't had a lot of success playing outside of Italy. The forward managed just 14 goals in 49 appearances for both Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, prompting his move back to Italy in 2016. He has since rediscovered his for in a serious way, scoring 80 goals in 112 appearances for Lazio.

While Liverpool are highly unlikely to make any major signings in January, Immobile could be seen as a summer alternative to their deadly front three, with Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, Calcio Mercato claims Napoli too are interested in the Neapolitan native, with Dries Mertens future unsure.

Immobile signed a contract extension with Lazio as recently as October last year, with his current deal running until 2023.