Manuel Pellegrini 'Confident' Marko Arnautovic Will Give West Ham 100% Despite Interest From China

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has said he isn't concerned about Marko Arnautovic's concentration despite the big-money interest in him from China, saying he is confident the Austrian will remain professional until any deal is completed.

Shanghai SIPG are reported to have tabled a £45m offer for the 29-year-old, and are prepared to treble his wages, leading to concerns he could follow Dimitri Payet's lead, after the French midfielder went on strike to force through a move to Marseille two years ago. 

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Concerns were amplified somewhat when Arnautovic's agent and brother claimed the player wants to move, but Pellegrini has moved to quash such speculation over a strike, saying that while the forward's head has likely been turned, he will still give the club his all until the day he leaves. 

"Marko is working with the team without any problem," said Pellegrini.

"When you have such a high offer, everyone wants to leave but he has a contract here and we will know what will happen about it in the coming days.

"Of course you can't blame him, he knows what is the best option for him and now we will see what happens between the clubs.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I don't think that the player will refuse to play."

West Ham travel to Bournemouth at the weekend, looking to strengthen their bid for seventh place and European football next season.

