Mario Mandzukic Injury Fears Eased Ahead of Champions League Tie With Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Fears over the long-term fitness of Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic have been eased, after it was revealed he would avoid surgery for his muscle issue, meaning he should be back in time to face his former team Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 tie. 

The Croatian has missed both of Juve's cup clashes that kicked off 2019 with a muscular problem, and there were some reports that he would miss up to three or four months if the injury would require surgery.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, as reported by AS, it has now been confirmed this is not the case, with the 32-year-old now expected to return comfortably in time to face Atleti on February 20th at the Wanda Metropolitano. 

Indeed, after the Old Lady's Supercoppa Italiana win over Milan on Wednesday night, Massimiliano Allegri decried the rumours surrounding Mandzukic's injury.

As quoted by Onefootball, he proclaimed: “Is the Mandžukić injury more serious than expected? That has already been denied.

“I do not know where the reports came from, they made me angry. It was quite a quiet moment and, then, even I laughed. I’ll see him when we return tomorrow and I hope he’s better.”

The player himself had previously taken to social media to ease fans' fears, declaring ahead of the game: “Working hard to be back with my teammates in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, I’m the biggest fan and good luck for tonight."

The forward has been an integral member of I Bianconeri's formidable front line this season, notching nine goals and four assists, usually from the wide areas to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo

After a year in Madrid for the 2014/15 season, in which he scored 20 times, Mandzukic joined the Serie A side for £19m and has scored 43 goals since.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message