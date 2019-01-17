Simon Mignolet to Stay at Liverpool as Reds 'Unwilling to Entertain Offers' for Belgian

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is not expected to leave the club before the end of the January transfer window and will remain at Anfield as understudy to first choice Alisson Becker until at least the end of the season.

Mignolet lost his place to Loris Karius last season but the German's summer departure to Besiktas following a nightmarish Champions League final did little to help him reclaim it after Liverpool spent what was then a world record fee for a goalkeeper (£67m) on signing Alisson from Roma.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Mignolet had been expected to seek a move away from Anfield last summer in search of a starting job, yet he stayed put after Karius left first and looks set to continue to do so for a few months longer.

According to ESPN, Liverpool are 'unwilling to entertain offers for Mignolet' this month as allowing the Belgian to leave would force them into the market to source a new back-up.

The Reds have already allowed 20-year-old Polish stopper Kamil Gabrara to leave the club on loan so far this month, with Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher now promoted to third choice.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mignolet remains under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2021, but would be expected to pursue a transfer away from the club at the end of this season after being denied the chance to leave and resurrect his career last summer.

The 30-year-old would likely be an attractive option for a number of Premier League clubs should he be keen to remain in England. Prior to joining Liverpool for £9m under the management of Brendan Rodgers in 2013, Mignolet spent three successful years at Sunderland.

