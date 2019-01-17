Southampton vs Everton: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

Southampton welcome Everton to St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, with both sides gunning for victory after winning their respective matches against Leicester and Bournemouth last time out.

Despite winning their previous matches, both the Saints and the Toffees have won only two of their previous five Premier League games. Neither team will be hoping their poor run of form continue as they progress into the second half of the 2018/19 season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19th January What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? St. Mary's Stadium TV Channel/ Live Stream BT Sport Score/ Gillette Soccer Saturday Referee Graham Scott

Team News

Southampton's FA Cup hopes were dashed on Wednesday night, tragically losing to Derby County 5-3 in a penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 at the end of regulation time. However, they will be buoyed by the potential return of three first-team players for Saturday's encounter, with Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings and Mario Lemina all in contention to face Everton after injury lay-offs.

Yan Valery could also return for the Saints after serving the suspension from the red card he received against Leicester.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

In contrast, the visitors have no fresh injury worries aside from long-term absentee James McCarthy, who has been out for over a year with a broken leg.

Marco Silva may have cause for concern in another department though. Idrissa Gueye, Bernard and André Gomes are all one booking away from suspension having collected four yellow cards each.

Predicted Lineups





Southampton McCarthy; Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek; Bertrand, Ward-Prouse, Lemina, Cédric; Armstrong, Long, Redmond. Everton Pickford; Digne, Keane, Zouma, Coleman; Gueye, Gomes; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Lookman; Richarlison.

Head to Head Record





The two teams have met each other twice already this season with one victory apiece. Everton won the reverse fixture at Goodison Park 2-1 in August thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison. Southampton then got their revenge in the third round of the Carabao Cup, knocking the Toffees out on penalties.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

This will be the 40th league fixture between Southampton and Everton. The previous 39 meetings have seen Everton win 17 matches as opposed to their opposition's 11 victories, with the remaining 11 matches finishing in a draw.

Recent Form





Ralph Hasenhüttl has breathed new life into the Southampton squad to put them a point above the relegation zone up to 16th in the Premier League table.

The Austrian has made his team difficult to beat too; they have suffered only two league defeats in their last five matches, including vital wins against Leicester and Huddersfield to lift the Saints out of the bottom three.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Everton have been struggling for consistency in recent weeks. They will be aiming to win back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October after a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth last weekend.





Southampton Everton Leicester City 1-2 Southampton (12/01) Everton 2-0 Bournemouth (13/01) Derby County 2-2 Southampton (05/01) Everton 2-1 Lincoln City (05/01) Chelsea 0-0 Southampton (02/01/19) Everton 0-1 Leicester City (01/01/19) Southampton 1-3 Manchester City (30/12/18) Brighton 1-0 Everton (29/12/18) Southampton 1-2 West Ham United (27/12) Burnley 1-5 Everton (26/12)

Prediction





The lack of consistency shown by both teams over the last month makes this game a tough one to call, especially since Everton have won only two league games on the road so far this season.

Southampton have been rejuvenated by Hassenhüttl, taking points off Arsenal and Chelsea since his arrival, and will be quietly confident of victory in their first Premier League home match of 2019.





Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Everton