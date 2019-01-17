Southampton vs Everton: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Southampton welcome Everton to St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, with both sides gunning for victory after winning their respective matches against Leicester and Bournemouth last time out.

Despite winning their previous matches, both the Saints and the Toffees have won only two of their previous five Premier League games. Neither team will be hoping their poor run of form continue as they progress into the second half of the 2018/19 season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash.

Where to Watch 


When Is Kick Off? Saturday 19th January
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? St. Mary's Stadium
TV Channel/ Live Stream BT Sport Score/ Gillette Soccer Saturday
Referee Graham Scott

Team News

Southampton's FA Cup hopes were dashed on Wednesday night, tragically losing to Derby County 5-3 in a penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 at the end of regulation time. However, they will be buoyed by the potential return of three first-team players for Saturday's encounter, with Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings and Mario Lemina all in contention to face Everton after injury lay-offs.

Yan Valery could also return for the Saints after serving the suspension from the red card he received against Leicester.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

In contrast, the visitors have no fresh injury worries aside from long-term absentee James McCarthy, who has been out for over a year with a broken leg.

Marco Silva may have cause for concern in another department though. Idrissa Gueye, Bernard and André Gomes are all one booking away from suspension having collected four yellow cards each. 

Predicted Lineups 


Southampton McCarthy; Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek; Bertrand, Ward-Prouse, Lemina, Cédric; Armstrong, Long, Redmond.
Everton Pickford; Digne, Keane, Zouma, Coleman; Gueye, Gomes; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Lookman; Richarlison.

Head to Head Record


The two teams have met each other twice already this season with one victory apiece. Everton won the reverse fixture at Goodison Park 2-1 in August thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison. Southampton then got their revenge in the third round of the Carabao Cup, knocking the Toffees out on penalties.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

This will be the 40th league fixture between Southampton and Everton. The previous 39 meetings have seen Everton win 17 matches as opposed to their opposition's 11 victories, with the remaining 11 matches finishing in a draw. 

Recent Form


Ralph Hasenhüttl has breathed new life into the Southampton squad to put them a point above the relegation zone up to 16th in the Premier League table.

The Austrian has made his team difficult to beat too; they have suffered only two league defeats in their last five matches, including vital wins against Leicester and Huddersfield to lift the Saints out of the bottom three.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Everton have been struggling for consistency in recent weeks. They will be aiming to win back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October after a 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth last weekend.


Southampton Everton
Leicester City 1-2 Southampton (12/01) Everton 2-0 Bournemouth (13/01)
Derby County 2-2 Southampton (05/01) Everton 2-1 Lincoln City (05/01)
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton (02/01/19) Everton 0-1 Leicester City (01/01/19)
Southampton 1-3 Manchester City (30/12/18) Brighton 1-0 Everton (29/12/18)
Southampton 1-2 West Ham United (27/12) Burnley 1-5 Everton (26/12)

Prediction


The lack of consistency shown by both teams over the last month makes this game a tough one to call, especially since Everton have won only two league games on the road so far this season.

Southampton have been rejuvenated by Hassenhüttl, taking points off Arsenal and Chelsea since his arrival, and will be quietly confident of victory in their first Premier League home match of 2019.


Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Everton

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message