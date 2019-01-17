Unai Emery Hints Mesut Ozil Could Return for Chelsea Clash as He Dismisses Exit Talk

January 17, 2019

Unai Emery has claimed that is 'not thinking' about the possible exit of Mesut Ozil and hinted the German could be in line to make a comeback to the first team this Saturday, as the Gunners hosts rivals Chelsea.

Ozil's future has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks with reports claiming that the former Real Madrid star could soon be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium - with Inter among the suitors. 

It has been reported that Ozil is not seen as a key component of Emery's Arsenal vision and the former Paris Saint-Germain boss could look to free up transfer funds by getting the World Cup winner - who signed a big-money contract last year - off the wage bill.

Ozil missed Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to West Ham last weekend, supposedly due to injury, but the Emery confirmed that the midfielder has trained consistently this week and could be an option for their grudge match at the Emirates on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match conference, Emery said (via Sky Sports): "He has injuries, where sometimes he is okay, sometimes not okay. 


"I want every player to be okay for every match and he is the same. He didn't play last game but this Saturday he could possibly be with us."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Emery also dismissed talk of an Ozil exit, adding: "I am not thinking about that. I am thinking about he can help us. 


"He has helped us sometimes this year with good performances and others not good. After these two weeks working, maybe he can be okay for us."

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

While speculation about a possible exit for Ozil is likely continue beyond this month and into the summer, the star's agent claimed that his client wants to remain at the Gunners at least until the end of his contract in 2021.

